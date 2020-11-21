AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) COO Carrie E. Hansen Sells 16,429 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 16,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $402,346.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,721.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE AMK opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,205.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,420,000 after purchasing an additional 339,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,522,000 after buying an additional 363,231 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,316,000 after purchasing an additional 253,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 323,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after buying an additional 86,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

