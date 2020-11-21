Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASPU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.29.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $261.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Group news, insider Anne M. Mcnamara sold 9,730 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $107,127.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,000 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,763.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 554.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

