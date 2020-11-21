ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ASOMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. ASOS has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $71.47. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.13.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

