Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) CFO J Kevin Willis Sells 2,202 Shares

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $176,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.41. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.72.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Ashland Global by 46.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

