Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) by 20,583.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 633,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,879 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.80% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

