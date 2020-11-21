Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $6,925,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $2,042,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 256.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $630,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $64.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.16. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.32.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $1,175,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $3,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,300 shares of company stock worth $8,180,362 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARNA. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

