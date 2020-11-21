Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

ARDX stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $509.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 6,087 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $37,191.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 106,337 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $596,550.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,991 shares of company stock valued at $951,592 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 54.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,347,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 559,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,607,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,961,000 after acquiring an additional 451,958 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.