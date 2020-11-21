Arcimoto Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 9,716 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,866% compared to the typical daily volume of 245 put options.

In other Arcimoto news, COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $520,000.00. Also, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 481,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,578.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $653,300 over the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arcimoto by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 72,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

FUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Aegis raised their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FUV opened at $17.01 on Friday. Arcimoto has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $541.85 million, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 840.39% and a negative return on equity of 224.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcimoto will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

