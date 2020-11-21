Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Aegis

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) had its price target boosted by Aegis from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FUV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bradley Woods restated a buy rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Arcimoto from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcimoto currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

FUV opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $541.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 840.39% and a negative return on equity of 224.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Arcimoto will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcimoto news, COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Also, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 481,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,578.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $653,300. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth about $840,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arcimoto by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000. 4.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.