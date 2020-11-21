Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AQMS. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aqua Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Aqua Metals stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $56.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Aqua Metals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 732,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97,722 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 67.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aqua Metals (AQMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.