APY.Finance (APY) Reaches Market Cap of $3.85 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. One APY.Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002826 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $454,838.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00028389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00156035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.00928188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00174139 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00094075 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00359507 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001484 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,302,917 tokens. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

APY.Finance Token Trading

APY.Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.