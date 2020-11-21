APR Coin (APR) Price Down 6.2% This Week

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. APR Coin has a market cap of $9,920.83 and approximately $151.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APR Coin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00498490 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00199906 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.35 or 0.01054336 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000188 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000156 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00020777 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003583 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,317,688 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

