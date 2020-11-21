Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Director Peter C. Wallace Sells 4,600 Shares

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $350,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE AIT opened at $76.64 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $77.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average of $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,308,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,820,000 after buying an additional 172,907 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 174.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after buying an additional 127,934 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth about $7,541,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 750,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,852,000 after buying an additional 89,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth about $4,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.