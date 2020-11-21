Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Appian from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Appian presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $125.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.38 and a beta of 0.99. Appian has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $129.36.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. Appian’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $1,275,900.00. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $574,556.92. Insiders sold a total of 161,917 shares of company stock worth $14,921,623 in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,396,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,084,000 after purchasing an additional 253,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,529,000 after purchasing an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Appian by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after purchasing an additional 153,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Appian by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,116,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,277,000 after purchasing an additional 62,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Appian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

