Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Prashanth Boccassam Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 10,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $1,275,900.00.

Prashanth Boccassam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Prashanth Boccassam sold 11,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,088,010.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $181,650.00.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $125.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -227.38 and a beta of 0.99. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $129.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.50.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Appian from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Truist raised their price target on Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Appian by 62.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Appian by 8.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 4.7% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Appian by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Appian by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

