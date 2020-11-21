Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas S. Lam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 626,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,817,867.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $104,961.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,483.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,550 in the last ninety days. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 34.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 97.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

