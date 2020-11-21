Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Medical news, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $104,961.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,483.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas S. Lam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,817,867.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $284,550 over the last three months. 11.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,055.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 97.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.