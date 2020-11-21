apM Coin Price Tops $0.0259 on Top Exchanges (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One apM Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $9.38 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00076522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00397219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00022515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00027922 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.79 or 0.02788484 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

