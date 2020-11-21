Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Director Sells $804,120.00 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $804,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,209.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -57.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $67.86.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Anaplan by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Anaplan by 14.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 6.1% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.