Analyzing William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL) and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL) and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

William H. Sadlier has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares William H. Sadlier and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William H. Sadlier N/A N/A N/A Houghton Mifflin Harcourt -35.25% -42.60% -7.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of William H. Sadlier shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of William H. Sadlier shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for William H. Sadlier and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William H. Sadlier 0 0 0 0 N/A Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 0 5 0 0 2.00

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.76%. Given Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is more favorable than William H. Sadlier.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares William H. Sadlier and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William H. Sadlier N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Houghton Mifflin Harcourt $1.39 billion 0.25 -$213.83 million ($1.37) -2.00

William H. Sadlier has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

William H. Sadlier Company Profile

William H. Sadlier, Inc. publishes print, digital, and online educational materials for public and nonpublic schools. It also publishes catechetical materials for catholic schools, parishes, and families. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in New York, New York.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students. The Trade Publishing segment primarily develops, markets, and sells consumer books in print and digital formats, as well as licenses book rights to other publishers and electronic businesses; and reference materials, such as fiction and non-fiction books, dictionaries, and other reference works to schools, colleges, libraries, office supply distributors, and other businesses. This segment distributes products through retail stores comprising physical and online, and wholesalers. The company was formerly known as HMH Holdings (Delaware), Inc. and changed its name to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company in October 2013. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

