Analyzing Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH) and Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH) and Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Point to Point Methodics alerts:

This table compares Point to Point Methodics and Mitek Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Point to Point Methodics N/A N/A N/A Mitek Systems 6.37% 15.32% 11.78%

This table compares Point to Point Methodics and Mitek Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Point to Point Methodics $140,000.00 8.71 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A Mitek Systems $46.85 million 10.54 -$720,000.00 $0.50 23.92

Point to Point Methodics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mitek Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Point to Point Methodics has a beta of -28.61, suggesting that its share price is 2,961% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitek Systems has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Point to Point Methodics and Mitek Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Point to Point Methodics 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitek Systems 0 1 2 0 2.67

Mitek Systems has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential downside of 10.81%. Given Mitek Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mitek Systems is more favorable than Point to Point Methodics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.6% of Mitek Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Mitek Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mitek Systems beats Point to Point Methodics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Point to Point Methodics Company Profile

Point To Point Methodics Inc. owns and operates entities of technology sectors which include mobile hardware solutions, business intelligence and predictive analysis, social media, navigation systems and game applications. It offers solutions for government entities, consumers, retail centers, financial markets, schools and individuals. Point To Point Methodics Inc., formerly known as Platinum Pari-Mutuel Holdings, Inc., is based in TN, United States.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; and Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications. The company also provides Mobile Fill, an application to prefill forms with user data by snapping a picture of the driver license or other similar identity documents; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap, an image capture technology. In addition, it offers CheckReader that enables financial institutions to automatically extract data from checks; XE, a recurrent neural network engine; and ID_CLOUD, an automated identity verification solution that is integrated into a customers' application to read and validate identity documents. The company sells its solutions primarily to banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, fintech companies, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Point to Point Methodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Point to Point Methodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.