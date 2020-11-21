Analyzing Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) & Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Natcore Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems $627.92 million 22.68 $108.84 million $2.53 124.79 Natcore Technology N/A N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Natcore Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems 19.78% 17.95% 14.33% Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natcore Technology has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Monolithic Power Systems and Natcore Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 9 0 3.00 Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus target price of $323.70, indicating a potential upside of 2.52%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Natcore Technology on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, and resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronic manufacturing service providers in China, Taiwan, Europe, Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

