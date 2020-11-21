Analyzing KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) & Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) and Azul (NYSE:AZUL) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get KLM Royal Dutch Airlines alerts:

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Azul’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A Azul -118.30% -10.48% -15.54%

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Azul’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $12.40 billion 0.05 $501.76 million N/A N/A Azul $2.78 billion 2.92 -$608.94 million $2.63 7.38

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Azul.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Azul shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azul has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Azul, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Azul 1 3 4 0 2.38

Azul has a consensus price target of $17.86, indicating a potential downside of 8.03%. Given Azul’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Azul is more favorable than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Company Profile

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also offers engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

Azul Company Profile

Azul S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities. Azul S.A. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.