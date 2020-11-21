Analyzing Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) and Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU)

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) and Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Minerals has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Energy Fuels and Applied Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 0 1 0 3.00 Applied Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energy Fuels presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.61%. Given Energy Fuels’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Energy Fuels is more favorable than Applied Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Fuels and Applied Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -1,589.07% -21.87% -16.65% Applied Minerals -495.77% N/A -275.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Applied Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Energy Fuels shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Applied Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy Fuels and Applied Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $5.86 million 39.22 -$37.98 million ($0.40) -4.58 Applied Minerals $490,000.00 2.80 -$5.97 million N/A N/A

Applied Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energy Fuels.

Summary

Energy Fuels beats Applied Minerals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah. It also holds interests in uranium and uranium/vanadium properties and projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation located in Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE. The company also provides natural iron oxide-based products for the pigmentary and technical application markets under the trade name AMIRON. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through agents and distributors. The company was formerly known as Atlas Mining Company and changed its name to Applied Minerals, Inc. in October 2009. Applied Minerals, Inc. was founded in 1924 is based in Brooklyn, New York.

