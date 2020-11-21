Analysts Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT at $3.46

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, October 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

SPGYF stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

