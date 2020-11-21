Analysts Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target at $25.79

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cormark upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $29.25 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

