Analysts Set Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT at $20.00

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

RUSMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Russel Metals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Russel Metals from $15.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Russel Metals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Russel Metals from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

