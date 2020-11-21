Analysts Set GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT at $20.56

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.56.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOCO shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.
NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22. GoHealth has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $26.25.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000.
GoHealth Company Profile
As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.
