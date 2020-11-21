Analysts Set GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT at $20.56

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOCO shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22. GoHealth has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.21 million. Analysts predict that GoHealth will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000.

GoHealth Company Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

