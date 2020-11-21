Analysts Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Price Target at $46.10

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. CSFB assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

DAR stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $1,365,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,446,557.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,683 shares of company stock worth $5,257,307 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $4,169,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

