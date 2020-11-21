Analysts Set CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX) Target Price at GBX 274

CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 274 ($3.58).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCX. Shore Capital downgraded shares of CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 326 ($4.26) target price on the stock.

In other CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) news, insider Euan Marshall bought 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 339 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £305.10 ($398.62).

CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) stock opened at GBX 402 ($5.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $959.37 million and a P/E ratio of 13.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 341.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 298.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. CMC Markets plc has a 1-year low of GBX 119.40 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 418.25 ($5.46).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.17%.

About CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

