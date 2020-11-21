Analysts Set Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Price Target at $21.00

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $698.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.21. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

