Analysts Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) PT at $155.10

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cfra upgraded Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $144.33 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $170.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.74 and its 200-day moving average is $146.93.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

