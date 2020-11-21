Analysts Set Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) PT at $7.00

Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

ARAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

In other news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $37,349.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $71,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 351,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,805.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,404 shares of company stock worth $162,214 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 98,786 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 176,353 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,323 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 268,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Accuray has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $356.88 million, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.78.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

