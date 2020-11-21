Analysts Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Announce $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.49. WESCO International posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $7.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WESCO International from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on WESCO International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In other WESCO International news, CFO David S. Schulz bought 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,971.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,389.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,907 shares of company stock valued at $245,532 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at $76,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 516.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at $98,000.

WCC stock opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $64.59. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

