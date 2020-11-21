Analysts Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.77. Blackbaud reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLKB shares. Stephens started coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Blackbaud stock opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.17. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Blackbaud by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

