Analysts Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. BancFirst reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BancFirst by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $141,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 41.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in BancFirst by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in BancFirst during the second quarter valued at $261,000. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.33.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

