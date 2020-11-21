Analysts Expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apogee Enterprises.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.89 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of APOG opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $698.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 122,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.