Analysts Anticipate HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) to report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). HEXO reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HEXO.

HEXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 target price on shares of HEXO in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.15.

HEXO opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in HEXO during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HEXO by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in HEXO by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of HEXO by 38.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the last quarter.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

