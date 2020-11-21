Analysts Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,616.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,762.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,378 shares of company stock worth $34,773,316. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR stock opened at $144.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $153.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.30 and its 200 day moving average is $131.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

