Analysts Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Post $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.23. AdaptHealth posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $23.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.81.

In related news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $52,601,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,002 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,883 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.58 and a beta of -0.11.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

