AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 130.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $117.42 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $120.35. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.79.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. AMETEK’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $1,675,456.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,291 shares of company stock worth $3,537,886. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.