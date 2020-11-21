American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of American Water Works worth $65,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 233.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $157.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.15. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

