American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Price Target Raised to $98.00

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised American Financial Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of American Financial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.00.

AFG stock opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $115.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average is $66.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 483.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 330.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

