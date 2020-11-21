American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.84. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

