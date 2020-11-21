American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.05.

NYSE AEO opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,192 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $19,075,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,513,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 435,420 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

