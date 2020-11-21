Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 130.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 71,288 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 38,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,736,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,734,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $64.61 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

