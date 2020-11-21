Amcor plc (AMCR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 15th

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Amcor has a dividend payout ratio of 73.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Amcor’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.