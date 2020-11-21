Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Update

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the October 15th total of 105,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

AMAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of Amalgamated Bank stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $423.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.79. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 105,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

