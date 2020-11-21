Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Short Interest Update

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the October 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.5 days.

Shares of Altium stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. Altium has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $28.31.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers communities; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

