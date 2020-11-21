Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02.

In other news, Director Daniel Shribman acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 338,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 276,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 99,381 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 92,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

